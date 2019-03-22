There’s been an uproar on Twitter after Ademola Adeleke of the PDP was declared winner of Osun state 2018 elections by a 3 man sitting tribunal in Abuja.

A lot of People are excited after APC’s 64 year old Adegboyega Oyetola was dismissed today as the state’s governor, some are even solving maths already.

His excellency: David which way to the Government house ?

David: DAT WAY !!!! I INTRODUCE TO YOU HIS EXCELLENCY GOV ADEMOLA NURUDEEN ADELEKE THE GOVERNOR OF OSUN STATE ! 🙏🏽🤩 @IsiakaAdeleke1 pic.twitter.com/Xwo9A1tInU — Davido (@iam_Davido) March 22, 2019

Those that condemed Davido.. how market 😂 Osun People congratulations — Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) March 22, 2019

Bro Davido Adeleke, now your wish has been granted, can you grant ours?

When are we getting the album 😭 — DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) March 22, 2019

So finally the appeal court did justice on the Adeleke's case. Davido must be summertumbling right now — ÌYÁLÓDE AMERICA ❁ 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@figure8kemi) March 22, 2019

Update

The Tribunal cancelled the result of 17 polling units thereby deducting 2227 from APC votes and 1246 votes from PDP votes. APC 255,505 – 2227 = 253,278

PDP 255,023 – 1246 = 253,777#OsunTribunalJudgment — Obama DMW (@DmwObama) March 22, 2019

We sure say dis na di mood of di "dancing senator."

Osun Govnorship Election Tribunal don declare PDP Ademola Adeleke winner

Read more: https://t.co/g8ITRxQA59#OsunTribunal pic.twitter.com/ddEzfCGyR6 — BBC Pidgin (@bbcnewspidgin) March 22, 2019

Governor Wike and Governor Ikpeazu were sacked by Election Tribunals. They remained in office till after Supreme Court rulings Oyetooa remain Osun State Governor until supreme court decides. Thank you — Abiola M. W. The Patriot (@Busaayo) March 22, 2019

Truly, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man and the defender of our democracy. Congratulations Sen. Ademola Adeleke, @IsiakaAdeleke1. https://t.co/FfcGxhjg64 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 22, 2019

