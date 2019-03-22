Court rules In favour of Adeleke

There’s been an uproar on Twitter after Ademola Adeleke of the PDP was declared winner of Osun state 2018 elections by a 3 man sitting tribunal in Abuja.

A lot of People are excited after APC’s 64 year old Adegboyega Oyetola was dismissed today as the state’s governor, some are even solving maths already.

See some reactions!