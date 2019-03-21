A mother has reportedly slashed her boyfriend with a sword after she allegedly caught him molesting her five-year-old daughter.

The woman, who has not been identified, walked in on John Lawarren Williams, 25, allegedly abusing her daughter in her home in the US state of Georgia, UK Independent reports.

It was gathered that as the mother tried to get Williams to leave the house, she grabbed a sword and sliced him on one of his hands, according to Fox News.

Williams was said to have eventually left the residence before the authorities arrived at the scene.

The mother and the child were taken to hospital and their current condition is unclear.

Twiggs County Sherrifs Office said in a statement that when deputies made contact with the complainant, it was discovered the complainant’s boyfriend had been caught molesting a five-year-old female child by the complainant.

“The complainant had cut the subject with a large sword while attempting to get the subject to leave the residence. The subject fled the residence by the time deputies arrived.”

