A gas explosion has rocked Bab Animashaun area of Surulere, sending panic in the neighbourhood.

Balls of fire and thick smokes enveloped the atmosphere on Thursday while officials of the Lagos State Fire Service battled to put out the fire.

The fire was said to have emanated from a Mechanic Village in the area, as goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Watch video here:

Live. This is at Surulere around Babs Animashun area, it was a gas explosion which started right inside a house, cars have been burnt because their is a mechanic shop very close to building.

Calls has been made to the fire service 112, this is a emergency situation. pic.twitter.com/9Z3ffXTDse — Ohis (@Ogwogho_Ohis) March 21, 2019

