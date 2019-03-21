Ahead of Saturday’s supplementary polls to conclude the governorship elections in Sokoto state, the Nigeria Army on Thursday, expressed readiness to check all forms of lawlessness during the exercise.

In practical terms, the army embarked on “Show of Force’’ exercise on the streets of Sokoto metropolis, warning trouble makers and those with intention to disrupt the process, to stay away from the polling areas.

Flagging off the exercise at Giginya Barracks, Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, said it was not to intimidate the public but to arouse public attention on military presence.

He said that the military was ready to confront all security challenges during and after the election.

Otiki cautioned all peace violators to be wary of misconducts, stressing that military was always ready to provide security for lives and safeguard national entity.

He called on public to be free and comfortable to come out and exercise their civic responsibility at the selected places for the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies in the state participated in the exercise.

The GOC had on Wednesday, warned army personnel against any illegal involvement in the rescheduled election, saying that such would attract severe reprimand.

According to him, permission and clearance from army headquarters was mandatory for any officer and soldier to be on election duty.

He charged the officers to be disciplined, saying that discipline remained the bedrock for achieving success in all aspects of life.

