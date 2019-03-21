By Adesina Michael

Seychelles FA Chairman, George Bibi has stated that their AFCON 2019 qualifiers match with the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be tough, but he is assured the pirates will give a good performance, as they are fully aware of their opponents quality.

He said: “We know and we are aware that we are playing Nigeria, the Super Eagles so it’s not going to be easy”

“But we the young pirate people, we just go out there and give our best…it’s an opportunity for the young pirates to show what they have and what they can do”. “I strongly believe they will give their best despite the Eagles already qualifying, and the performance will speak for itself”.

PM News earlier reported that the super Eagles of Nigeria kick-started their full training on Tuesday, 19th of March, with all called 23 players present, while the Seychelles team also arrived in Nigeria on the same day to prepare for their encounter with the Eagles in Asaba on Friday.

The first leg ended 3-0 with Odion Ighalo, Chidozie Awaziem and Ahmed Musa finding the net at Stade Linite, Victoria in Seychelles.

The Super Eagles will also take on the Egyptian National team at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, four days later.

According to Gernot Rohr, The Eagles, will use the match to kick-start their preparations for AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

