The Edo Command of the Nigerian Police Force, has confirmed the rescue of Enogie Godwin Aigbe, the abducted Monarch of Ukhiri Community, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the State.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development in Benin on Thursday.

Nwabuzor said that the monarch was rescued by officers of the Anti- kidnapping and Cybercrime Unit of the command, led by SP Balogun Richard, who acted on intelligence report.

He said the monarch was rescued Wednesday night at about 10: 00 p.m. at Upper Sakponba axis of the area.

It was reported that Aigbe was abducted by unknown gun men last Saturday in his palace.

It was also reported that the abductors were said to have contacted the family and demanded for a ransom to be paid in foreign currency.

Nwabuzor, however, said that no ransom was paid before the monarch was rescued.

