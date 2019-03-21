A security guard, Yahaya Hamidu, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday charged with alleged stealing of some items valued at N157, 000.

Hamidu, 32, who resides at Ogba, near Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate A.K. Dosunmu on a two-count charge of malicious damage and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 19 at Oke-Ira in Ogba.

Ikhayere said that Hamidu stole goods worth N157, 000 from one Mrs Rebecca Akinwale.

“The defendant stole 15 cartons of soft drinks, two cartoons of soap, two cartons of detergent, a gas cooker, cooking pot, 60 crates of egg, 22 pieces of milk and some other items,” the prosecutor alleged.

Ikhayere said that the defendant willfully damaged the door of the shop to gain access into the shop.

“The defendant maliciously destroyed the door at night to steal the goods.

“But luck ran against him as he was intercepted by a vigilante group who handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

