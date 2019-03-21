The Nigerian Police, Osun Command, on Thursday said it had fortified security in the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of Friday’s Election Tribunal judgment on Osun 2018 governorship election.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige, had directed officers to be at alert to forestall any violence that might erupt after the judgment.

“The commissioner of Police had fortified security to avoid any breakdown of law and order.

“Officers have been placed on red alert and are pro-active to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

“We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear,’’ she said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, at the Osun 2018 Governorship Election at the election tribunal.

The Osun Election Tribunal, which was moved to Abuja in November 2018, after it was initially inaugurated in Osogbo, has now fixed Friday, March 22, for its judgment on the suit filed by the PDP and its candidate.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

