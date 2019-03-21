Frontline Digital Terrestrial Television service, GOtv, and SuperSport, the leading sports promoter and broadcaster on the DStv and GOtv platforms, have won big at the 25th anniversary celebration of the National Institute for Sports (NIS).

While GOtv emerged the Outstanding Grassroots Sports Programme Television Station 2019, SuperSport won in two categories as Outstanding Sports Promoting Television Station of the Decade (2019) and the Outstanding Television Sports Programme of the Decade.

MultiChoice Nigeria also emerged the Outstanding Sports Promoting Company of the Decade.

While receiving the awards on behalf of MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice, said the awards are in recognition of MultiChoice’s effort in delivering the best content across its various platforms. He added that the company remains committed to providing quality services for its subscribers.

“MultiChoice will continue to make great entertainment more accessible to Nigerians by delivering quality sports and local content to its customers,” said Mabutho.

Speaking on youth development, Mabutho explained that MultiChoice has empowered thousands of Nigerian youth through the GOtv Sabimen initiative.

“GOtv Sabimen is a programme that trains participants on the rudiments of service activation, response to customer enquiries and resolution of GOtv service issues,” he explained.

The Chief Customer Officer further noted that participants receive practical training from both internal and external facilitators on how to handle various enquires by customers and eventually grow on to become their own bosses, which is the main objective of the programme. Today over 5000 Nigerian youth in various parts of the country have been employed through this initiative.

Prior to the awards presentation, the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Solomon Dalung, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola, commended corporate bodies supporting the development of youth and sports in Nigeria. He also appealed to other corporate bodies to emulate the kind gesture of companies like MultiChoice in youth and sports development.

