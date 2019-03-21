The Police Command in Kano State has restricted movement of motor vehicles, tricycles and all other means of transportation across the 44 local government areas of the state.

According to the police, the measure is to ensure free and fair gubernatorial supplementary election scheduled for March 23 in the state.

This was contained in press statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna in Kano on Thursday.

Haruna said that no vehicle, motorcycle or tricycle would be allowed to move between 06:00hrs and 18:00hrs during the election period.

He advised all eligible voters to trek to their respective polling units in order to exercise their civic responsibility.

