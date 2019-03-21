Jennifer Lopez and her to be husband Alex Rodriguez popular as Arod join forces to reveal their collaborative effort in clothing. The brand is called ”QuayxJLo QuayxARod”.

Jlo posted some pictures of the fashion piece with Arod and they are really breathtaking. See the photos and read her caption:

You guys know that I’m ONLY about things that I really love, and if you know me you know that @quayaustralia has become one of those things. They have literally become part of my daily life and Alex’s too. 💕 I am SOO excited to share our collaboration that we’ve been working on. For men and women: #QuayxJLo #QuayxARod.

Sunglasses are my accessory of self-expression, I can wear them from the gym to the red carpet, and this line perfectly captures the sporty, but also sexy and glam vibe that I love!! 🌴💋☀️ Link in bio to explore the collection, available now!! 😎

A closer look at my collab. 🖤🕶 @quayaustralia #QuayxJLO

