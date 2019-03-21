”LionHeart” actress Jemima Osunde shares her acting journey on her page, thanking God for how far she has come in her career.
The presenter and model who is of Edo descent started acting 2014 and came into limelight when she played Leila in the Television series ”Shuga”.
I've been very selfish with this picture. I've had it for months and didn't want to post it but finally, here it is. • • I don't know how not to be deep with this picture so here goes I am so blessed and happy with where I am today. I honestly had no idea what I was doing when I started out neither did I know where I was going but God has been extremely merciful and his grace has been sufficient in my life. My acting career started in 2014, 5 years have gone by and I couldn't be more thankful for the growth. I am grateful!!!! For every single one of you that has seen me and taken interest in me, That support me in all my endeavors and shower me with unconditional love. There's no "Jemima the actress" without my fans and supporters and I want to say a big thank you to you all! ❤️🙏🥰 We're just getting started 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🙌🏽📽
