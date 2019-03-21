The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday released the timetable for the supplementary election and collation of governorship results in Rivers State.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, at a news conference in Abuja said the commission had decided to resume the collation and announcements of results in the state between April 2 and 5.

According to him, the commission would conduct supplementary election where necessary and, in some constituencies not affected by litigation on April 13, while issuance of all outstanding certificates of return would be concluded on April 19.

He stated that INEC would hold an inter-agency security meeting on March 29, after which guidelines would be issued on the election.

Okoye also said that the commission was set to deploy national commissioners in various states where supplementary election would take place, to monitor the process and present certificates of return to the winners.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

