Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has advised Estate Surveyors to leverage on the existing landed property, to enhance the state’s economic and infrastructural development.

Ambode made the call on Thursday while delivering his keynote address at the 49th Annual Conference of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), themed “A City that Works’’, in Lagos.

The Governor who was represented by the State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, highlighted infrastructure and technology as the major components that makes a city.

He added that there are so many under-utilised and untapped property that could be harnessed to boost infrastructure development and better living standards of the teaming population of the state.

He continued by giving a statistical analysis, which shows that more than 86 persons migrates into the state on daily basis to reside without the intention of returning, which implies that, it is a necessity to create more infrastructure that would match current and prospective population in Lagos.

He added that the increasing population had resulted in overstretching existing infrastructure, stressing that estate surveyors could exploit the available land to create more infrastructure that would truly make Lagos a city that works.

“No doubt, Lagos has undergone lots of infrastructure development, but more still needs to be done.

“As a professional body on land management, you hold the key to infrastructure development and wealth creation because there is no human activity that does not happen on land.

“I believe that the conference will proffer solutions to challenges hindering infrastructure growth in the state and the nation at large,’’ Ambode said.

Mr Mr Rowland Abonta, President of NIESV, had earlier called for government empowerment and collaboration with the Institution to facilitate effective service delivery in the state.

Abonta reiterated the commitment and readiness of the Institution to contribute in growing infrastructure in the country, which he said was achievable if government provided the enabling environment for the professionals to thrive.

“As a professional body, there are limitations to our operation, but with government support and encouragement, our contributions can be expanded,’’ Abonta said.

