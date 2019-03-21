The appeal was filed by Sen. Kabiru Marafa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) and 129 others through his Counsel, Mr Mike Ozheokome SAN.

The Lead Counsel argued that the State High Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, saying that its ruling decision was null and avoid.

In his submission, counsel to respondents, Mr Mahmud Magaji , SAN, urged the court to discountenance the submission and also relied on points in law.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Tom Yakubu, adjourned the case to March 25 for judgment as the parties in the suit have exchanged and filed necessary correspondences according to stipulated rules.

Zamfara High Court had earlier recognised the primary elections held by APC in the state and declared that INEC accept the party candidates for the elections.

Unsatisfied with State High Court decision, the appellants, approached the appeal court challenging the decision on the ground that the State High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit among others.

