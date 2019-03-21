Details of the accounts owned by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, at the Standard Chartered Bank have been unveiled at his ongoing trial by the Code of Conduct Bureaau, CCB.

Onnoghen’s trial continued on Thursday at the CCB.

An official of Standard Chartered Bank, Ifeoma Okeagbue, gave details of the balances on the five different accounts to the CCB.

Okeagbue, who is Onnoghen’s Relationship Manager at the branch of the bank in Wuse II, Abuja, said all the bank accounts were still active.

In her testimony att the CCT trial, she disclosed that the accounts were opened separately between 2009 and 2010, and that they were in euro, pound, dollar and naira denominations.

She was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN). She said the euro and the pounds accounts were savings, the dollar account was current, while the two other accounts were in naira denominations, with one being savings account and the other current.

According to her, “On the account 5001062686, the opening balance in January 2018 was €30,178.58. As at December 2018, the balance was €10,187.18. On account 5001062693, at January 2018, it was with opening balance of N6,411,312.77. At December 2018, the balance was N12,852,580.52

“On account 5001062679, the opening balance as at January 2018 was £39,456.08 and by December 2018 the balance was £13,730.70. On account 0001062667, the opening balance as at January 2018 was N24,280,904 and as at December 2018, the balance was N2,656,019.21. On account 0001062650, as of January 2018, the opening balance was $80,824.25, and by January 2019, the balance was $56,878.”

–Punch

