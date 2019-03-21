The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recognized and awarded Ecobank Nigeria on its laudable sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The CBN, at its 2018 annual awards for sustainability in Lagos, recognized Ecobank’s activities in four categories which include Sustainability Bank of the Year;; Sustainability Bank of the Year-oil and gas; Sustainability Bank of the Year-power sector and the Women Empowerment category – the bank was first runners up in all four categories.

These recognition are an acknowledgement not only of the bank’s efforts at supporting industrial sector development but also in the development of efficient sustainability programmes for the good of the citizenry.

The CBN Sustainability Awards – a part of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principle, NSBP, initiated in 2012, is an award that appreciates the efforts of financial service providers who have been able to successfully integrate social and environmental considerations into their operations, spanning across their processes and strategies.

In his comment, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said: “it is a deliberate policy of Ecobank Nigeria to embark on sustainable projects that impact people and the environment. Last year we focused on removing plastic waste and other non-biodegradable elements from our streets, and this recorded huge success.

“We engaged young people to gather and bring to us at least one million plastic and glass bottles from homes, offices and drainages; these we bought from them for proper disposure by the authorities. This was done over a week period tagged the ‘Ecobank sustainability week’ during which we also organized symposia for secondary schools students to create awareness on tackling plastic wastes. On the CSR front, in 2018 we constructed boreholes for schools across the country and also embarked on many other CSR activities.”

Further, he said, Ecobank is proud of its contributions to the development of the nation’s economy through its support for the oil and gas and power sectors.

“I dedicate the awards to staff and customers of the bank who worked relentlessly towards maintaining high sustainable standards that has earned us the CBN awards. I assured that the bank will continue to embark on initiatives that impacts the people, environment and the economy”.

