In a documentary on colourism called “Skin” by actress Beverly Naya, crossdresser and Nigeria’s male barbie Bobrisky reveals that he wishes he could go back to his dark skin because maintaining a light skin is very stressful.

Bobrisky who used to be dark skinned, bleached his skin to a fairer one in order to become famous which actually paid off if you ask me.

“If I can change something about myself, it will be going back to my skin colour as Idris Okuneye. Now, I’m Bobrisky and light skinned but it is stressful being light skinned and maintaining the complexion. Before I rub the cream, toner, cream my ankle, legs, knuckles and toes, it is stressful being a daily affair,” Bobrisky said in the documentary.

When asked what made him decide to change his skin colour, Bobrisky said he did it for the attention and fame.

“I came from a poor family and my father had three wives. I knew I wanted to be popular and rich and I wanted to be a celebrity. I have always believed that to get people’s attention, I have to be light skinned because only girls with light skin get attention from people generally and men,” he said.

