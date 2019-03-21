The organiser of Big Brother Naija, Multichoice, has released the names of shortlisted housemates for this year’s reality show.

According to a statement on its website, Multichoice listed 10 names, saying: “Meet the #BBNaija Contestant Candidates!

“For the next 10 days you have the power to vote in a hopeful contestant candidate into the the 2019 BBNaija House!

“Big Brother is giving you the viewer, the power to select one more housemate to go into the Big Brother house this season. These personalities bring you the choice of more drama, action, love, laughter or entertainment!

Multichoice said all what viewers would have to do was to vote the personality they wouldl like to see in the house daily, from March 21 – 31 2019. Remember, you must be an active DStv/GOtv Subscriber to cast valid votes.”

Below are the shortlisted names:

Charles (32 years)

Emeka (33 years)

Nkeiru (23 years)

Precious (23 years)

Onyeka (24 years)

Moshood (26 years)

Todum (32 years)

Ifeanyi (23years)

Oluwasegun (30 years)

Samson (25years)

