The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has described the loss of the People Democratic Party at the inconclusive 2019 elections as “pure evil” which will be short-lived, as all perpetrators will not go unpunished.

Dogara spoke with Newsmen at the emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party which was held at in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20.

He said: “What has happened at the elections is pure evil. Our consolation as members of this party is that evil does not last and no evil doer has ever escaped punishment. If they do what others have done before, they will see what those who did evil saw. Definitely they cannot escape from it. It is a law of nature and it is in the scripture of God, that whatever you sow, you shall reap. “I want to use this opportunity to remind INEC that we should escape the trap of always getting Nigeria to be slanted as bad when they are looking for example of a bad precedent.”

He also re-echoed the comments made by Senator Bukola Saraki, as he believed that inconclusive election has no place in other countries and as only happened in Nigeria, noting that the INEC Chairman should have know better as a ”first class” Professor.

He added: “Elections are done all over the world. Elections are conducted in Africa and at no time have we heard of this inconclusive elections in other jurisdictions. “It is very unfortunate if INEC which is led by a first class Professor set this very dangerous and unacceptable precedent in our political history.”

“For those who believe in power for the sake of power, not because they want to empower people, not because they want to better the lives of our people; there is also lessons they can learn from history. History is replete with examples of all those who pursue power, for the sake of power. Their lives have always ended in seminal tragedy and that await anyone who seek power for the sake of power. We have seen that display in Nigeria too,” he concluded.

