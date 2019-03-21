Two university dropouts were arraigned before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Thursday, over alleged drugging and raping of a 23-year-old woman in Lekki, Lagos.

They were identified as Don-Chima George, 25 and Olusegun Rasak, 28, and are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape which they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution led by Mr Olayemi Shofolu, the duo committed the offences on Feb. 3 from 5.00a.m to 7.00a.m at Dallankaster Hotels in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Shofolu said that the offences contravene Sections 260, 261 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mr Tunji Ayanlaja (SAN), the Defence Counsel to the defendants, following their pleas, filed an application for their bails, which had been served on the prosecution.

Shofolu confirmed receiving the bail application and requested for time to respond.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, then fixed March 27 for hearing of the bail application of the defendants.

Soladoye, however, adjourned the case until May 15 for commencement of trial.

