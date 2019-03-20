American host of the ”Wendy Williams Show” after her come back from a health break she took, disclosed that she was addicted to cocaine and never took time out to get help even though she managed to stop.

Wendy Williams is one lady who is true and real to herself, she broke down in tears while revealing the sad truth of her addiction that nobody knows about except her partner.

The media personality also says she’s currently living in a sober house with some set of smelly boys and others who need help from addiction.

There’s now good news for those who are trying to get out of addiction. For more information visit thehunter-foundation.org or call 1-888-5Hunter (548-6837).

