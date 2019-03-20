The exco leaders of the VGC resident Association, visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his office to congratulate him and the All Progressive Party (APC) for their victory in the Presidential and Lagos State Election.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, however, received the Leaders of the Lagos Victoria Garden City will all smiles, despite loosing his polling unit to the People Democratic Party (PDP), which indicates that he respect the constitutional rights of his people to vote the candidate of their choice.