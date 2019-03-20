By Jennifer Okundia

Made Men Music Group star artiste Tekno is currently in the U.S. for his medicals which he revealed is coming out really good.

The singer and father of one in another post shared a ring emoji on his page and said ”Can’t wait 🎖”. Could we be having a wedding soon?

Tekno and his baby mama Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton, professionally known as Lola Rae, welcomed their first together in 2018. So maybe the couple are going to have an official wedding soon.

Tekno suffered damages to his voice box and has been placed under supervision by his doctor.

