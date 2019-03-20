Juliana Oluwatobiloba Olayode, also known as Toyo Baby, a nickname she got from starring as Toyosi in the series Jenifa’s Diary pens a heartfelt message to her fans.

The actress and author says people shouldn’t throw away their values, lose hope or take to addictions as any life can change even in a minute.

Read her message here:

NO ONE KNOWS TOMORROW…BUT GOD!

This picture reminds me of years back when my brand started becoming public.

I had no clue what the future held but I put one foot in front of the other.

And like any successful person, I have dared some odds, I have broken some records and I have also made some mistakes. Success is never a smooth ride. It’s a complete package of ups and downs.

My dear, I still have no clue what lies ahead of me but I will keep moving, doing my best, being my best and leaving the rest to God.

I ask you to keep believing. Things might look good now, but they can be BETTER! And if things are terrible for you now, they WILL get better.

Lives change in a MINUTE. Do not lose hope. Do not contemplate suicide. Do not throw away your values. Do not get hooked on pills or the bottle.

Rise up! Revisit your visions! Renew your dreams. Restore that relationship. Breathe again! Live again!

Your breakthrough is closer than you know. You haven’t come this far to quit now, okay? 🤗

