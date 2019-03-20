Nigeria alternate singer, Simisola Ogunleye aka Simi has announced the date for the release of her second album which she titled ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’.

The beautiful singer, who is known for her unique voice made the announcement viapo her Instagram page @simplysimi with the caption, “On the day I was born, my next album will be born.”

She went on to announce the album name and the release date – April 19 on the post. This album swiftly follows ‘Simisola’, her debut album which was released in 2017.

‘Simisola’ went on to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Headies and contained a bunch of fantastic singles, including ‘Joromi’, ‘Lovin’, ‘I Dun Care’ and ‘Ayo’.

Simi, who made her musical debut with ‘Ogaju’ in 2008, recently got married to fellow afro-alternative musician and long time partner, Adekunle Gold.

The singer’s career came into limelight in 2014 after she released “Tiff”, a song which was nominated in two categories at The Headies 2015 and further brought her to mainstream recognition.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

