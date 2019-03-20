By Jennifer Okundia

English actor, producer, musician, DJ, rapper and ”Luther” series star Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE, popular as Idris Elba, and his actress, model fiancee Sabrina Dhowre have plans in order for their big day already.

The couple met and started dating in 2017 while Elba was shooting a love story, ”The Mountain Between Us” also starring Kate Winslet. Sabrina Dhowre, who won the Miss Vancouver pageant in 2014 is of Somali descent, and was born in the United States. She seems to spend more time in Vancouver, Canada, where she met her to be husband.

Although There’s a sixteen-year age difference between Elba who is forty-five, and Dhowre, 29, the one time world most handsome man proposed at a screening of ”Yardie” a film he was directing in 2018.

Elba has two kids – Isan Elba and Winston Elba from his previous marriages to Sonya Nicole Hamlin (m. 2006–2006), Hanne Norgaard (m. 1999–2003).

The wedding date is yet to be announced, see some pictures from Sabrina’s bachelorette party:

