Paul Pogba has described Real Madrid as “a dream club for every player” but says he is happy at Manchester United.

The midfielder, 26, has praised caretaker-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but says Real represent “a dream for every kid, for every football player”.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’ve always said Real Madrid is a dream club for every player,” Pogba told a news conference in France.

“At the moment I’m happy in Manchester. I play. There’s a new coach.”

BBC reports that Pogba is set to feature in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova on Friday and Iceland on Monday.

While on international duty, the former Juventus midfielder has given all of his France World Cup winning team-mates world champion rings modelled on those produced for many American sports.

His club future appeared in doubt during widespread reports of acrimony between him and Jose Mourinho, who was succeeded as manager by Solskjaer in December.

Solskjaer’s arrival coincided with an uplift in form for Pogba, who scored four times in his first three games under his new boss.

The 46-year-old signed a deal until the end of the season but Pogba says he has done enough to get the job full-time.

“Of course we want him to stay,” said Pogba, who is under contract until 2021.

“The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him; he has a great relationship with the players.

“When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

“He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players. This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results we had before.”

When Mourinho was sacked, United were sixth in the Premier League, 11 points off fourth, but they are now fifth, three points behind third-placed Tottenham.

United have also progressed into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after knocking out French champions Paris St-Germain in the last 16.

“We are better now and the results have been brilliant,” added Pogba.

“I like to talk about the future because that’s what matters, I don’t like to talk about the past. Maybe we lost confidence, maybe things went wrong. A lot of talking outside that we weren’t used to.”

-BBC

