The police command in Anambra has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her two children in a fire at Umuoffor Village, Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Onitsha on Wednesday.

Mohammed said that the victims were at their residence when the incident occurred.

Narrating the incident, he stated: “On March 19, at about 7:30 pm, there was a fire at Umuoffor Village, Okija, at the residence of one Maxwell Okeke.

“As a result, his pregnant wife, Mrs Nwazuru Okeke, and two children: Chidi (2) and Makuo (1) were trapped in the inferno and burnt beyond recognition.

“Police detectives attached to Okija Division visited the scene and the fire was put off with the assistance of local volunteers in the area.”

Mohammed, who said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, noted that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Ladodo, had ordered full-scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

