By Adeshina Michael

The leaders of the Victoria Garden City (VGC) Residents Association, visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his office to congratulate him and the All Progressive Party (APC) on their victory in the Presidential and Lagos State elections.

Osinbajo, however, received the leaders with all smiles, despite losing his polling unit to the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election, which indicates that he respects the constitutional rights of his people to vote the candidate of their choice.