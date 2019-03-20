The Naira on Wednesday lost marginally to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos exchanging at N358.2 to the dollar, weaker than N358 traded on Tuesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N472 and N408, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N472 and N408, respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N360.40 as market turnover stood at 129.18 million dollars.

