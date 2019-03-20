The Organised Labour in Nasarawa State has commended the National Assembly, following the approval of N30,000 as the new National Minimum Wage by the National Assembly.

The Nasarawa State Chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) gave the commendation in separate interviews on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to the duo, the approval of the new national minimum wage was a good omen and a morale booster to the entire workers in the country.

They, therefore, expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would assent to law and put the necessary machinery in place for its implementation before the end of his first tenure.

Abdullahi Adeka, NLC Chairman, said though the union expected this long ago, “thank God it came to pass.“

Adeka appealed to the President and the governors to give the new national minimum wage accelerated attention it deserved to ease the hardship being faced by workers.

The state NLC Chairman assured workers that the state government would keep its promise of implementing the new minimum wage, as soon as other processes were concluded.

Similarly, Danladi Sabo-Namo, TUC Chairman, said that the union received the news of the passage of the new national minimum wage with great joy.

He said that workers had gone through a lot of hardship, over the years, due to unfavourable economy condition.

The TUC Chairman said that the increment would bring a lot of relief to the workers.

