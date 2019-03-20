A cross section of civil servants in Adamawa on Wednesday commended the National Assembly for passing the new National Minimum Wage Bill.

The workers said that the passage of the bill would change the economic status of an average civil servant for the better.

Mr Timothy Ganda of in the Adamawa Ministry for Health said that the passage of the bill was a sign of good things to come.

Ganda said that the gesture would address the hardship faced by most civil servants in the state.

According to him workers will now have a higher purchasing power which hitherto was at the lowest ebb.

Mrs Mercy Godiya, staff of Adamawa Primary Health Care Development Centre, said that the passage of the bill would impact positively on the life of workers in the state.

Godiya expressed displeasure that the current poor salaries of workers had depleted their dignity.

She said that with the passage of the new minimum wage bill, Nigerian workers would remain grateful to members of the legislative arm of government.

Hajia Habiba Dauda who works at the Ministry for Higher Education said that the new minimum wage would boost productivity and reduce corruption amongst civil servants.

Dauda recalled how most civil servants could not afford better education for their children and healthy feeding, among many others things.

She also commended the national assembly for the passage of the reviewed bill.

The Senate passed the N30,000 national minimum wage bill on March 19 while the House of Representing had earlier passed the same bill.

