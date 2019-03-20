Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

A 25-year old man, Ajibade Olumuyiwa has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing one Olakitan Balogun whom he alleged was having an amorous relationship with his wife.

Ajibade was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Ajuwon Division from residents of Doland Estate that a man had murdered his wife’s concubine right inside his house.

The DPO, CSP Afolabi Kazeem led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he explained that he came to his house in the midnight of the day he was arrested and met the deceased right inside the house with his wife, which he said, infuriated him and that he started beating the man and hit his head against the wall which led to his death.

On her own part, the woman at the centre of the crisis, Titilayo Olayiwola denied having any amorous relationship with the deceased, explaining that the suspect had abandoned her in the house for the past eight months with an instruction to the gate man to be monitoring her and be giving him information if he saw her with any man.

She stated further that the victim was a cobbler leaving within the area and that on that day, the deceased’s girlfriend came to pay him visit and that since he was not living alone, he decided to bring the girl to a room in the house due to his closeness to the family.

“But as soon as the gateman saw him, he alerted the husband who rushed to the house and descended heavily on the deceased without listening to any explanation from her and the girlfriend to the victim,’ she said.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and prosecution of the case.

The CP also vowed that the command would not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody taken laws in to his or her own hands for whatever reason.

