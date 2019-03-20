Chelsea star forward, Eden Hazard, has stated he is currently focused on helping his club to win the Europa League and also challenge for next year Champions league qualification spot despite keen interest from Real Madrid in recent weeks.

According to Sky Sport, Chelsea football club rejected the first bid for Eden Hazard this week, with Real Madrid willing to splash out more cash to lure the Belgium forward to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium next season.

When quizzed by VTM news from Belgium’s training camp on Tuesday concerning Real Madrid move, he said:

“I’m not working on that right now,”

“I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League. This week I think about my country and then back to Chelsea. Then we’ll see.”

The midfielder also admitted the importance of Chelsea upcoming fixtures, as it determines their fate for next season Champions league spot.

“We can win the Europa League – we must win the Europa League, or finish in the top four to play in the Champions League next year,” he said.

