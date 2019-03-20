All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday refuted rumours going round that he was in Kano and meddling in the state’s rescheduled elections.

Tinubu in a statement said he had not been in Kano at any point during the conduct of the elections.

A copy of the statement was made available to newsmen in Lagos by Tinubu’s Media Adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman.

He said that the picture of himself and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano that was circulating in the media was taken in 2018 when the governor visited Lagos.

According to him, such rumours are harmful to the democracy Nigeria seeks to enshrine and goes against the progressive tradition that describes Kano’s politics.

“These desperate politicians stir resentment of others as a way to get the support of the people.

“They use lies and deception as their crutch, casting me as some type of one-man political invasion intending to unduly influence the governorship election.

“For the record, I’m not in Kano and has not been in Kano at any point during the conduct of these elections.

“The picture that these liars are circulating is one that was taken last year when the governor visited Lagos, “he said.

Tinubu said that Kano had historically stood as a bastion of progressive politics.

According to him, Its brand of politics helped inspire the establishment of the APC.

“Regarding the people of Kano, I have nothing but the utmost respect and admiration.

“Kano has an enlightened electorate that will vote as they believe. I hope that they will disregard the lies and rumors about me and remain faithful to their progressive tradition.

“If the people do so, then they would have voted in their best interests and that is for the APC, the party of President Muhammadu Buhari, “he said.

Tinubu said that he had been at the forefront of the struggle for electoral reforms, justice and equality over the years and would never do anything to desecrate those fine ideals.

“I believe in a free and fair electoral process, a project to which I have devoted the majority of my adult life to achieve.

“Let this election be decided on the relative merits of the competing candidates.

“I’m a committed democrat and advocate of free and fair electoral processes. I will neither support nor work to promote anything that will undermine or weaken the electoral system,” Tinubu said.

