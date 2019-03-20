Founder, Free Nation Movement, Daddy Freeze has dropped another controversial statement again. This time, he said if one’s spouse does not have access to his or her phone’s password, along with bank details, such a person is not married.

He said such people should disregard their marriage certificates as there was no sincerity in such marriage.

“If your spouse does not have access to and the password of your phone, along with your bank details/account balance, you are not married, please disregard that certificate and that joke where you tied the knot with vows in a religious shrine,” he said on his Instagram page.

According to Freeze, “For Christians, the scriptures say two became one. How can you become one with someone who can’t access your phone, email or bank details? How?

“Those pulpit gaslights have lied to you all your life, a great pity it is that you are living a lie and the consequence is your expulsion from God’s city. Many of you are living separate lives while carrying a legal document to pronounce you a couple, that’s a huge joke on no one else but you.”

Freeze added: “The fact that you got married in a religious shrine in front of a priest does not make you a married couple, as a matter of fact, you don’t need a priest or a church to get married. 1 Peter 2:5 says we are all priests, stop outsourcing your priestly role to a yahoo boy by hiring someone else to do your job, pronounce yourself married. It’s your God=given duty and it has nothing to do with the church.

“All vows are satanic, including marriage vows, Christ said so himself, when you see him, argue with him. Become one with your spouse today, or get a divorce, it’s as simple as that, stop leading another person into lust because of Godless religious traditions.”

