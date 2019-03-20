Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Manchester United needs to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson, as his involvements and achievements are putting his successors under pressure.

Sir Alex is undoubtedly the most successful manager in the club history, winning 13 Premier League tittles, 5 FA cups and 2 Champions league tittles.

The team has struggled for consistency since he left and he is clearly still believed to be in charge, as every united manager wants to associate with him, including Solskjaer who have talked about him on different occasions and has also invited him to the dressing room.

Zlatan told the Mirror:

“Everything that happens is judged by the era of Ferguson.

“They are saying if Ferguson was here, this would not happen, Ferguson would not do it like that. Ferguson would do it like this. Everything was Ferguson.

“If it was me, I would say I don’t have Ferguson anymore. And I come here and I want to make my own history, I want to make my own story.

