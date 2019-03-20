A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a Pharaoh, saying his end is near.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement on his Facebook wall on Wednesday said when a President hardene his heart to reason and resorts to terrorising and killing his own citizens and his wass prepared to do anything, including turning a blind eye to mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide, in order to intimidate and subjugate the people and suppress dissent, he end is near.

“When he brazenly rigs elections and shamelessly denies the people of their right to exercise the free and true expression of their will through the ballot box, when he locks up and persecutes opposition figures and targets their leaders, when he threatens and intimidates the Judiciary and when he emasculates the Legislature, when he muzzles the media, when he detains activists, journalists, bloggers, writers and political commentators and when he brutalises the people and treats them with contempt and disdain you know that his end is near.

“Our Pharaoh may appear to be invincible and all hope may appear to be lost but we must remember that it is at that very point that the Ancient of Days, the Lord of Hosts, the Mighty Man in Battle, the El Shaddai and the God of “suddenly” always shows up to display His awesome might and miraculous power.

“It has happened before and it will happen again. We must always remember that God is not asleep and that though the night may be dark and full of tribulations, fears and tears, joy comes in the morning,” he said.

According to Fani-Kayode: “We must always remember that sooner or later the darkness will be lifted, our morning will come, the finger of the Lord will be unleashed, His purpose will be made manifest, His people will be delivered and His name shall be glorified.

“We must always remember that sooner or later something will give, Herod will fall and, once again, we shall marvel at the wisdom and power of our Lord and Defender. In the meantime we must dig deep and find strength and courage in our faith, the power of His word, the justice of our cause and the sincerity in our unassailable and bold convictions. We must keep hope alive, stand firm and always be strong.

“It is only a matter of time before we bear witness and testimony to the greatest Red sea experience in the history of our nation. It is only a matter of time before Sennacherib will be consumed and slaughtered by his own sons at the altar of their gods.

“Everything has an expiry date, including the wickedness of the wicked, the rulership of the proud, the arrogance of the arrogant and the tyranny of bloodthirsty and evil men. When their cup is full and God says “it is time”, the spell will be broken and they shall vanish like chaff before wind.”

