Canon Technologies says it is partnering with the Golden Effect Pictures on empowerment by using the Canon EOS C300 Mark II along with long range of Canon Cinema lenses for film production.

Mr Amine Djouahra, the Senior Sales and Marketing Manager, B2C Canon, Central and North Africa (CCNA), made this known on Tuesday at the “Canon and Golden Effects” private press screening for ‘Mokalik’.

“Mokalik is an ambitious film project that tells a story, which is unique and relevant to our society,” Kunle Afolayan, a Producer, said at the event.

Djouahra said that the partnership was a form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to give back to the society.

According to him, the idea of empowering is to identify a very strong producer or director to allow him access a very high level equipment to improve his productivity.

”This country is unique, the potential of young generation is amazing; the creativity of the people, the smile you see on the face of the people is also amazing.

”Whenever we are discussing with customers, whenever we are doing trainings, we realised that they are huge potential, especially with this young generation.

”We feel that by allowing them to have access to equipment, have access to certain technology, we can just help them to realise their creativity and potential, forgetting the business potential.

”We have been running in Nigeria, since 2016, a CSR project, which is linked to our corporate philosophy, that is, living and working for the common good.

“So, Canon, as a friend, will like to give back to the community.

“We have been selecting people in Nigeria, good people who have not had access to any education, not having any job, but we took them through classes.

“In the class, they learnt photography, film making and we allow them to run their own businesses, just to empower them.

”When Canon looks at the potential in the country, it goes beyond business, it goes up to the family and up to the community,” he said.

Djouahra said that Canon was constantly seeking to connect with the film making community, especially, as it allows them to become part of the largest film industry globally.

He said that the technical brilliance witnessed in the movie was a testament to Canon pioneering vision in the realms of serious cinema production.

”We are proud to be part of this bold new technology that helps to make amazing projects like ‘Mokalik’ possible.

”At Canon, we continue to listen to our customers when developing the product range to ensure that our innovations meet their needs, enabling story tellers for creative film making,” Djouahra said.

Speaking on the screening, Afolayan, said that the film, Mokalik, beautifully highlights diversity, while distinctively addressing the issue around choice.

According to him, creating this movie has been an amazing experience and Canon made the experience even better with their support.

”The Canon EOS C300 Mark II stunning 4k quality and versatility allowed me, as a producer, to experience creative vision in stunning cinematic details and provide footage suitable for extensive post production work.

”The EOS C300 Mark II with the canon cine lenses range also helped the team to technically get one step ahead and create a world class movie which promises to break boundaries.”

CCNA is a leading manufacturing technology that ensures provision of high quality technologically advanced products to meet the requirement of Africa rapidly evolving market.

Golden Effect Pictures is a film production company by Kunle Afolayan and the producer of ‘Mokalik’.

The movie follows the career of an 11-year-old boy, Jaiye, who spends a day as an apprentice at a mechanic workshop in order to have an alternative view on life.

When his father arrives to take him home, Jaiye has to make up his mind if he wants to return to school or take on being a full time mechanic.

