The police charged Anifowose, who resides in Ikorodu area of Lagos, with rape.

Chief Magistrate Mrs K.B. Ayeye, gave the order after the defendant pleaded not guilty to raping his daughter.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant, on March 3, at about 9 a.m. at No. 5, Faniran str, Ikorodu, Lagos, raped his 16-year-old daughter.

He said that Anifowose raped his daughter twice and warned her not to tell anyone about what he did.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Awe adjourned the case until June 3, for trial.

