A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday fixed March 25,for the arraignment of a 24-year-old applicant, Sunday Smart, who allegedly peddling 10kg of Cannabis Sativa, also known as Indian hemp.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), filed one count of trafficking of a banned substance.

The case, which was billed for arraignment of the defendant, was adjourned until March 25 before Justice Maureen Onyetenu, as the court did not sit on March 20.

According to the charge, the prosecution alleged that the defendant dealt on hemp, which is a restricted narcotic similar to cocaine and heroin; and which is contrary to the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

He was said to have committed the offence on Dec. 10, 2018 at Abule-Egba in Lagos.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

