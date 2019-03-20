The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) said on Wednesday that it had begun enumeration of its customers in its franchise areas of Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo.

The company disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Ernest Edgar, its Chief Transformation and Strategic Officer, and made available in Benin.

BEDC said the exercise was in compliance with the directive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to all distribution companies (Discos).

It said the exercise was geared towards improving accuracy in billing, improving quality of supply and ensuring prompt response to faults and proper planning for network expansion.

“Our esteemed customers are enjoined to cooperate with our enumerators who will be going round customers’ premises in the four states, by responding to request for the completion of enumeration forms,” it said.

The electricity distribution company said the postpaid customers would be required to attach their passport photographs and copies of electricity bills to the forms.

“Customers with Prepaid Meters (PPM) are to provide their mobile numbers, email addresses and vending slips as well as carry electricity load assessment of appliances.

“In the event that you are not around, kindly leave your electricity bill and vending slip in location that can be accessible to our team,” it said.

BEDC further said the exercise was important for customers given the tremendous benefit in the area of improvement in the quality of metering for efficient billing system.

The company listed the enumeration areas in Edo as Ekai, Igarra, Nekpenekpen, Oregbeni, Uromi, Ekpoma, Wire Road and New Benin.

In Delta the enumeration areas are PTI, Airport Road, Effurun, GRA (Warri), Udu Market road, Ughelli, Ozoro, Isoko, Agbor town, Nnebisi Road of Asaba, Asaba Urban and Sapele.

The listed enumeration areas in Ondo are Owo, Igbarra-Oke, Alagbaka, Ondo town and Ode-Aye and in Ekiti, Omuo-Ekiti.

It stated further that the full metering of customers was expected to commence soon.

