Teddy A is in serious trouble!!

2018 BBNaija’s double wahala former housemate Teddy A might have gotten competition after his bae Bam Bam disclosed on the BBC Pidgin latest episode of ‘Question Till Mouth Pain You’ that she has a crush on English actor Idris Elba.

The lovebirds started their relationship while they were in the house. Bam Bam was asked who her celebrity crush is and we probably expected her to mention her boo but to the amazement of everyone the actress mentioned the ”Luther” star as her crush.

Bamike Olawunmi who is fondly called Bam Bam also said the funniest thing she has seen on the internet about herself is that her father is a pastor.

Teddy A will need to up his game if he wants to remain Bam Bam’s only man and we also know that Sabrina Dhowre who just had her bachelorette party in preparation for her wedding to Idris Elba will not take things lightly with Bam Bam if she ever catches her anywhere in the world. Watch the interview visuals…

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

