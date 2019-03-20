Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the just concluded election in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje called him to say he has not left the party.

Fani-Kayode, on his twitter handle said he just received a call from Agbaje assuring him that he is still very much in PDP and that the story that he had dumped the party was false.

“I just received a call from my brother Jimi Agbaje. He assured me that he has not left @OfficialPDPNig and that the media reports were false.

“My brother Gbenga Daniel also reached me and assured me that though he has left PDP he has not joined @OfficialAPCNg. Thank you Jesus!” he said on his twitter handle.

Earlier, when the news of Agbaje’s leaving the PDP was trending on twitter, Fani-Kayode twitted: “First it was Musiliu Obanikoro, then Iyiola Omisore, then Gbenga Daniel and now Jimi Agbaje. All my closest friends and brothers are abandoning ship and leaving @OfficialPDPNig! Ouch!”

