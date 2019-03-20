By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi took her photoshoot to a whole new level, different from the usual poses a lady will normally strike while doing a shoot.

Banky W’s wife chose instead to jump for victory in her latest pictures on social media. Adesua looks cute as always if you ask me.

The movie actor In 2014, starred in her first feature film Knocking On Heaven’s Door. Mrs W as she is sometimes called won the Best Actress in A Drama award at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the 2015 romantic drama film Falling.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

