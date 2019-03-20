The Oyo State governor-elect, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday hailed a state High Court judgment validating the primaries in which he emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

The suit was instituted by Sen. Ayo Adeseun who had challenged the validity of the PDP primaries held on Sept. 30.

The primaries had produced Makinde as the party’s governorship candidate as well as other flagbearers in the general elections.

Justice Ganiyu Sunmonu of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, however, on Tuesday struck out the case, saying the primary election was in order.

Makinde, who said it was the hallmark of democracy that the opinion of the minority should be heard, added that the judgment proved that the majority opinion was superior.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Dotun Oyelade, Makinde lauded the court for being objective and dispassionate in its judgment.

He appealed to the people of the state to forge ahead in spite of the distractions caused by the suit.

