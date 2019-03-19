Talented actress, entrepreneur and script writer Zainab Balogun, announced on her page today that she has been made the brand ambassador of a shaving cream – Veet Nigeria.

The movie star shared this news with a long post and video for her fans viewing pleasure. Read her post.

I’ve had to keep this BIG secret to myself for a year but I’m so happy that I can finally share the news! 🙌🏾I am the first brand ambassador for @veetnigeria 💃🏽. The way God shows up for me all over will always be a pleasant surprise and this partnership is one of them!❤️ I remember using Veet hair removal cream as a teen after having a bad scare with a razor. You know when you follow your friends and regret it? 🤦🏽‍♀️ That was me. VEET literally changed my life and routine. Now I don’t go anywhere without a smooth finish.

I’m really excited about the plans we have coming up especially for young girls. To wet your appetite, check out this super cool commercial we did directed by the talented @etimeffiong. Leave a comment and tell me what you think? 😆

#Veet #VeetNigetia #actress #brandambassador #goodnews #DontShaveItJustVeetIt

