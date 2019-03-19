South Korean President, Moon Jae-in has set agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria after he won a re-election bid.

Congratulating Buhari on his re-election, Jae-in wanted Buhari to achieve political stability and economic prosperity for the nation.

A statement issued by Buhari’s spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that President Jae-in, in a letter, felicitated with the Nigerian leader on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Korea.

“I hope that under your leadership, Nigeria will continue to achieve political stability and economic prosperity,’’ he said.

Jae-in also noted that “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980, our two countries are maintaining friendship and cooperation in various areas.

“I would like to closely cooperate with you to develop the relationship to a more mutually beneficial and future-oriented one.”

He wished President Buhari “good health as well as the everlasting prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

