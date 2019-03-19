The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dry, hazy and sunny weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Observation on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 24 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The Agency also predicted slim chances of isolated thundery activities over Ilorin and Bida axis in the afternoon hours while day and night temperature ranges from 30 to 38 and 16 to 26 degrees celsius over the region.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 33 to 42 and 23 to 27 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy conditions with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 22 to 25 degrees celsius.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over places like Ijebu-Ode, Akure, Port-Harcourt, Uyo, Warri, Eket and Calabar.

“Continued dry and hazy conditions are expected over the north and some central cities with chances of isolated thunderstorm activities over some southern cities within the next 24 hours.”

